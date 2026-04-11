4 reasons why your dark circles are so stubborn

Udisha
Genetics and bone structure
While stress and lack of sleep worsen dark circles, there are certain reasons that are not in our control. If you have deep set eyes, or brows that are prominent, your dark circles will feel stubborn because of the physical shadows your bone structure casts.
Vascular congestion
The skin under our eyes are thinnest amongst all other parts, which often makes the veins visible. This makes the blueish veins and blood congestion visible, making it seem like dark circles.
Hyperpigmentation
Poor habits like rubbing the eyes frequently cause increased melanin production, making the under-eyes appear darker. Additionally sun damage also results in similar hyperpigmentation.
Volume loss
As our bodies age, collagen production and fat deposits also decrease. This leads to a hollow under-eye, which makes the darkness prominent.