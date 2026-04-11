5 lesser-crowded spiritual destinations in India for a soul-healing trip

DEBOLINA ROY
Situated in Kangra valley this historic Nagara-style temple is dedicated to Adiyogi, Lord Shiva. You can also practice meditation near the serene Beas river.
This place has 100 sandstone shrines are situated near Yamuna. The sunset here makes it a dream place for photographers. It offers a great alternative to busier spiritual destinations in India.
At the sacred confluence of the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers, the Ganges is born. The Ganges creates a holy place of peace and nature's beauty with priests chanting from historic steps.
Known as the Khajuraho of Rajasthan, these eerie and stunning ruins lie silently within the vast Thar Desert. The beauty of the intricate stone carvings coupled with the radiance of the sunrise creates a mystical experience.
This coastal gem, set high upon limestone rocks, overlooks the Arabian Sea. Being in such an open space with a completely isolated place can be quite soothing.