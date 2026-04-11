Do nose strips work? 4 things you should know

Udisha
Only cleans the surface: While nose strips visibly clean a lot of dirt and gunk, it has its limitations. While the adhesive is extremely strong that peels the upper level of dirt, pulling out whiteheads, they cannot target deep enough. As a result, the blackhead root remains undisturbed.
Pulls out more than dirt: Not everything that you see on your nose strip is dirt. Nose strips also pull out sebaceous filaments which are natural oils that move the sebum to the surface of the skin. Your pores may enlarge if these deposits are unnecessarily removed.
Harsh on sensitive skin: If you have used a nose strip, you know that the adhesive on these strips is quite strong. Peeling off the strips can cause irritation, injury or redness for people with sensitive skin.
The right method is important: To protect your skin while yielding results from the nose strips, always take a steam so that the oil softens. Once the strip is off, remember to moisturise, to sooth your nose and to prevent excess oil production.