4 exotic fruity homemade immunity drinks to combat the rains

Subhadrika Sen
Coconut Milk cooler: Blend coconut milk, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg and jaggery (for sweetness). It helps in boosting immunity and reducing inflammation.
Orange- Ginger juice: Blend fresh orange juice, 2-3 ginger slices, and 3-4 cinnamon and cloves. This drink is full of Vitamin C and anti-microbial properties.
Apple-cinnamon- Black pepper: Blend apple slices, a pinch of black pepper and cinnamon powder and 1-2 clove. This concoction helps keep the body internally warm, improves blood circulation and keeps the gut clean.
Pineapple – turmeric: Take fresh pineapple juice, a pinch of fresh turmeric and black pepper. Mix them well. Add a mint leaf on top and serve. Bromelain in pineapple helps reducing inflammation while turmeric boosts immunity for better digestion.