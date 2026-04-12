4 "gut-first" breakfasts to boost your morning focus

Udisha
Moong daal chilla
Moong daal chilla, are basically like savoury pancakes, full of probiotic fibre. This provides your gut with healthy bacteria providing you with sustained energy that helps you stay focussed throughout the day.
Overnight ragi porridge
Ragi is a healthy millet option which is digested slowly, thus making sure that energy is released steadily, keeping the brain energised. When kept overnight, the ragi porridge absorbs essential nutrients, providing the perfect energy boost.
Probiotic curd rice
Fresh curd is excellent for your gut and it strengthens its connection to the brain. This brings down morning brain fog that improves your focus.
Sprouted chana chaat
Chana sprouts are an excellent source of Vitamin B and are great for concentration and nerve health. Having this chaat for breakfast gives you the required protein kick that ensures you stay alert throughout a stressful workday.