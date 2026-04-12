4 habits to prevent infection in changing weather

DEBOLINA ROY
One of the most crucial habits to prevent infection is to maintain proper hand hygiene. Wash it at least for 20 seconds especially before eating. It will help reduce the spread of germs from your palms, mouth, and nose.
Instead of using chemical vegetable cleaner, you can wash fruits and veggies with hot water. Also during changing season, try to drink boiled or purified water. It will reduce the risk of food and water-borne disease.
Dengue and malaria are some of the most common diseases that happens during the changing season, You can use nets, mosquito repellents and especially eucalyptus essential oil. Ensure there are no stagnant water around your home.
Nutrients like vitamin C, D, B, iron, and zinc helps you combat the bacteria. Try to infuse fruits, veggies, dry fruits, and grains in your diet. Also make sure to drink enough fluid to boost overall health.