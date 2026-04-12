4 underrated movies about space you should definitely watch

Udisha
Moon (2009)
Directed by Duncan Jones, this film revolves around astronaut Sam Bell (played by Sam Rockwell) whose lone work at a lunar station is coming to an end.
Prospect (2018)
Starring Pedro Pascal and Sophie Thatcher this movie is about a father-daughter duo who are hunting for precious gems in an alien forest moon. The movie was directed by Zeek Earl and Chris Caldwell.
Sunshine (2007)
A team of talented astronauts must save the sun which is dying. However, the journey is not without challenges. Starring Cillian Murphy, Michelle Yeoh, Rose Byrn, Chris Evans among other, this movie was directed by Danny Boyle.
First Man (2018)
This movie did not get the appreciation it deserved. Starring Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong, this Damien Chazelle directed movie charted the struggling years that led to the successful Apollo 11 mission.