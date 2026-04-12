5 duets by legendary musical sisters Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar

Udisha
Two sisters, Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar took the Indian music industry by storm at a very young age. Despite reported rivalry and certain strained periods in their relationship, music always brought them together. Today, both the legends of the golden age are no more, and both passed at the age 92. However, they left us with a treasure trove of music that defined generations, including some iconic duets.
Mann Kyun Behka Re Behka Aadhi Raat Ko
This song is among the most popular duets from the iconic sisters. Composed by the composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, this song featured in the 1985 film, Utsav.
A beautiful composition by Madan Mohan, this ghazal creates a unique effect as the voices of Lata and Asha are combined. The song was used in the film Jahan Ara released in 1985.
Kya Hua, Yeh Mujhe Kya Hua
From the 1960 film Jis Desh Mein Gangta Behti Hai, this Shankar-Jaikishan composition is a dance number, made iconic by the complementary voices of Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar.
Another iconic duet by the sisters, this song was composed by the legendary R.D. Burman. A popular upbeat dance song, this evergreen song featured in Jail Yatra, released in 1981.
Koi Ayega Ayega: Professor (1962)
Featured in the iconic 1962 movie, Professor, Shankar-Jaikishan brought Lata and Asha together for yet another song that will forever be legendary.