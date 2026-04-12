5 foods that should not be in your daily diet according to cardiologists

DEBOLINA ROY
Eating foods such as bacon and sausage, which are high in sodium and nitrates, can increase your blood pressure levels. These harmful foods for your heart can cause plaque build-up in the arteries, leading to an unexpected stroke.
Potato chips provide no fibre and vitamins and just contain empty calories. Due to the high concentration of sodium it should only be eaten as an occasional snack. Because they cause your body to retain water and put extra strain on your cardiovascular system.
Street-food businesses sell trans fats to increase shelf life. This leads to an elevation in LDL (bad cholesterol) and a decrease in HDL (good cholesterol).
Sodas and energy drinks are full of sugar, which causes inflammation. The amount of caffeine coupled with the sweeteners will likely make your heartbeat irregular and also makes it easier to develop type 2 diabetes.
Popcorn in movie theatres is filled with both saturated fat or salt. Combining these two ingredients together produces a high calorie salt bomb which can quickly cause stress and ruin the delicate circulatory system.