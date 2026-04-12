5 ways to take care of your scalp

Udisha
Scrub regularly
If you want healthy hair, you cannot ignore your scalp. Once every week, make sure to use a scalp scrub to get rid of the product buildup and dead skin that clog the hair follicles, preventing growth.
Avoid high heat
When using heat products, do not set them in the high mode. Applying too much heat to the scalp strips the natural oils. Similarly, never wash your hair with steaming hot water.
Scalp massage
It is very important to maintain the blood circulation in your scalp for healthier hair. Massage your scalp gently for 5 minutes everyday. This will increase the blood flow in your scalp, carrying essential nutrients to the roots of your hair.
Hydrate regularly
If you have dry scalp, make sure to hydrate using a scalp serum or hair oil. This will keep your scalp and hair healthy without the requirement of any excess oil production.
Protect your scalp
Over-care is not always right. Avoid shampoos with sulphates, and do not shampoo very frequently. This leads to a healthy pH balance and a good bacterial environment.