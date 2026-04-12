8 ways to keep your clothes from smelling on rainy days

Subhadrika Sen
Don’t let the water sit on the clothes. Once you reach home, take them off at the earliest.
Rinse your wet clothes in cold water before washing them.
Use a good detergent, white vinegar, lemon juice, baking soda while you wash your clothes. It removes stains, keeps the colour from fading and absorbs any bad odour.
Air –dry the clothes in your house or lay them in the sun.
Don’t place two wet clothes on top of or right beside each other. There should be some space between the two.
Iron your clothes after they are dry.
Make sure the wardrobes where you keep your clothes are dry. Use silica gel or naphthalene balls if necessary.
For additional odour removal you can always spray some fabric mist over the clothes.