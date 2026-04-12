Dewy vs matte: What is best for summer weddings?

DEBOLINA ROY
Summer celebrations call for different finishes depending on your skin's features. If your skin is oily, the best option is to opt for mattes to prevent extra oil secretion. If you have dry skin, you will want to use a glowing finish that is moisturizing.
A dewy finish can appear greasy instead of glowing in humid weather. Brides getting married in tropical areas should choose matte products because they hold up longer and stay in place.
Matte finishes tend to photograph more consistently since they do not reflect such strong lights. But if you want a softer or ethereal feel, then the dewy look gives it a youthful glow.
Brides in 2026 often use different makeup styles to create an ideal, flawless look. For example, a bride with an oily T-zone may apply matte foundation. Then using a dewy highlighter on the cheekbones she can achieve a look that is both matte and dewy.