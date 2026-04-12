Looking back at Asha Bhosle's iconic tryst with Bengali music

Udisha
Asha Bhosle left a mark with her music wherever she went. Even though Bengali was not a language she could speak fluently, the history of music in Bengal will be incomplete without her name. Her collaborations with leading composers of the time gave birth to evergreen songs and made her voice an enduring legacy that would inspire generations.
The beginning
The legendary singer sang her first Bengali song in 1958, which was released under HMV. The song, not much heard, was a duet with Binod Chattopadhyay and composed by Manna Dey.
Bengali Pujo songs
In 1959, Asha released a collection of Bengali Pujo songs from HMV, an important tradition of releasing new songs around Durga Pujo. Her last Pujo song came out in 2018, titled Ebar Pujoy Elaam Phire.
The evergreen partnership with R.D. Burman
Asha Bhosle's most notable collaboration in Bengali music came with the legend R.D. Burman (the two were married). Together, they delivered iconic hits including Mohuay jomechhe aaj mou go, Aar ki tomay chharchhi, Jaani na kothay tumi, Tumi kato je dure, among others. In 2014, she paid tribute to Pancham on his 75th birth anniversary by re-recording eight Bengali compositions in the album Pancham Tumi Kothay.
Collaboration with Kishore Kumar
The Padma Vibhushan awardee sang some iconic songs with Kishore Kumar, such as Aamar swopno tumi, Adho aalo chhayate, Jodi hoi chorkanta and more.
More collaborations
Asha Bhosle also worked extensively with renowned Bengali composers such as Salil Chowdhury, Sudhin Dasgupta, Nachiketa Ghosh and Hemanta Mukherjee. Her tryst with Bengal continued late into her life as she worked with new-age musicians and directors.
Rabindra Sangeet renditions
In another iconic contribution, Asha Bhosle recorded several Rabindra Sangeet compositions and her renditions have been admired and loved by many. Her immaculate Bengali pronunciation, unique presentation while expressing the deep emotions of the song, have made her versions legendary.