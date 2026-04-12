Remembering the queen of rhythm, Asha Bhosle: Here are some interesting facts about her

DEBOLINA ROY
Breaking global records
Asha Bhosle has received recognition from Guinness World Records after amassing 11,000+ recordings from over 20 different languages.
A song composed on the banks of Hooghly
R.D. Burman was sitting by the Hooghly river with her when he was inspired to create a song out of a boatman’s song. This evergreen song, Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani, ended up being used in the film The Great Gambler.
Inspiration from James Bond
R.D. Burman once got inspired by a James Bond movie scene. It led to R.D.'s creation of the album, Dil Padosi Hai, which was released on Asha's 54th birthday.
The queen of global collaborations
Asha has collaborated with artists around the world, including Boy George, Michael Stipe, and Nelly Furtado. She formed a group called the West India Company with British musicians during the 1980s.
First Indian musician at the Grammy
The first Indian vocalist to earn a Grammy nomination was in 1997 with the classical album Legacy. She happened to earn her second nomination in 2005 for work with R.D. Burman's ageless music.
Award for a ghost song
In 1974, Asha Bhosle won a Filmfare award for a song that did not appear in its intended movie. The song Chain se hum ko was cut out of the final movie.
Maestro of cooking
She is also a master chef who is known for her legendary prawn patties and paya curry. She also opened a chain of international restaurants.
A career reimagined at 79
She made her first film debut at the age of 79 with the Marathi film Mai. She also produced an original music album, Aap Ki Asha.