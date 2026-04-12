What are Neurocosmetics? 4 benefits you should be aware of

Udisha
Neurocosmetics refer to topical skincare where the products not only target the skin, but also take care of its nervous system for a better skin and mental health. These products bridge the gap between the skin and brain which develop from the same embryonic layer known as the ectoderm. They have a lot of benefits.
Soothes sensitivity: Neurocosmetics help block neuropeptides which help signal pain. This visibly reduces skin irritability by calming the reactive skin and lessening redness.
Blocks stress-ageing: It does not allow the stress hormone, cortisol to affect the skin. By doing so, it limits premature ageing, while making sure the collagen and elastin productions are normal.
Boosts skin repair: Neurocosmetics help boost the growth of beta-endorphins in the skin. This chemical stimulates the healing of cells and makes the moisture barrier of the skin stronger, thus repairing the skin faster.
Enhances mood and radiance: By triggering the brain's neuro-scents, it helps our brain relax. Naturally, this leads to a clearer brain, thus making one brighter, reducing stress and even the skin looks less tired.