4 signs your attention span is lower than usual

Bristi Dey
Troubled focus
Concentrations often break when there's a short attention span. You can't focus on one task and that results in a whole lot of pending tasks in hand.
You can't sit through a particular task
Sitting through a movie or a book takes a lot of attention and if you are wondering why your book or film is not yet finished this might be the reason. If you keep switching tabs or apps midway without finishing it, your attention span might need your attention.
Get distracted easily
If you are distracted quite easily with the minutest of disturbance, your attention span needs a check up. Your mind drifts during chats, and you often miss details mid conversation, it's your sign.
Forget things easily
When your brain discards information too quickly, then that's your sign. You read something, but seconds later, you can’t recall it. It is not that you have short-term memory but attention span needs to be kept in check.
Solution: One of the basic thing that you can do is you can start with 20–25 minutes of uninterrupted work, then take a 5-minute break, recharge and restart. Cut down on digital distractions and discard multi-tasking.
Keep a constant check on your stress levels because stress can cause depression which is one of the major signs of lowered attention span.