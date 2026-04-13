4 zero-heat kitchen hacks for the summer heatwave

Udisha
Cold-Brew
Summers can get difficult, especially in the heat of the kitchen. Try and avoid the stove as much as you can. Go for the cold-brew method with grains like rolled oats. When soaked overnight in room-temperature, they become perfectly soft without needing heat.
Kitchen window shading
Block your kitchen window with a blind or a heat-reflective film to prevent direct sunlight from entering your kitchen and making it warmer, especially during the afternoon.
Ice cube sauce
To bring down the cooking time and decrease the heat in the kitchen, use frozen kitchen stocks. Freeze a tray of concentrated vegetable and oil stocks and freeze them. Take them out during cooking and this trick will save you the time it would have taken you to simmer them on the stove.
Air Fryer
If you are using the air fryer, take it to your balcony or porch so that the escaped heat doesn't make your kitchen hotter than it already is.