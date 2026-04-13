5 easy to make cocktails for house parties

DEBOLINA ROY
Mix fresh mint, sugar and lime juice to make this Spanish drink and add white rum and soda water to create a refreshing sweet and sour drink that every guest will enjoy.
With a refreshing taste of fizz and a sharp tang from lime juice, this drink has become an instant classic. Mixing spicy ginger beer with vodka will make for an awesome party addition.
This cocktail is perfect for brunch or casual get-togethers and can be whipped up with little effort. Simply combine vodka and orange juice in a highball glass filled with ice to make a refreshing drink.
To capture the spirit of the 1920s at your next gathering, create this easy mixture of gin, lime juice, and a touch of simple syrup. It is one of the best cocktails for house parties with a retro theme.
Serve a drink that is well-known for being associated with 007. Mix either vodka or gin and dry vermouth over ice and strain into a cocktail glass.