Global music collaborations that made Asha Bhosle an international icon

Udisha
Asha Bhosle was a legend in her own right and through years of unexpected collaborations brought her international fame as well. A Guinness World Records holder for the most recorded musician, she had two Grammy nominations. One of them came from her collaboration with the Kronos Quartet, where they re-recorded her hits by R.D. Burman for You've Stolen My Heart - Songs From RD Burman's Bollywood. The album was nominated for Best Contemporary World Music Album in 2006.
Boy George
Asha was not afraid to try new avenues, and she came out a star brighter than before. In 1991, she worked with British musician Boy George on his track Bow Down Mister, which was inspired by his India travels. The Indian singer contributed the female vocals to the track.
ABBA song
She went on to work on more songs with Boy George and Stephen Lauscombe. With Stephen, Asha Bhosle recorded an unreleased version of the ABBA song, I Have A Dream.
Code Red
In 1997, the legend collaborated with boy band Code Red. The then 64-year-old singer recorded the duet. We Can Make It which the band went on perform at the Channel V Music Awards in Delhi.
Michael Stipe
Asha Bhosle also partnered with American musician and R.E.M frontman Michael Stipe on The Way You Dream which was used in the 2002 album 1 Giant Leap and, the film Bulletproof Monk released in 2003.
Asha and Friends
Asha also had her own album titled, Asha and Friends, where, in a fun collaboration, the legend sang a duet with Australian cricketer Brett Lee. The song is called You're the One for Me (Haan Main Tumhara Hoon).
Gorillaz
Her recent global collaboration came this very year, in British band Gorillaz's 2026 album The Mountain. She provided her voice to the track titled The Shadowy Light. Till the very end of her life, Asha Bhosle left a mark all around the world.