Global music collaborations that made Asha Bhosle an international icon

Asha Bhosle was a legend in her own right and through years of unexpected collaborations brought her international fame as well. A Guinness World Records holder for the most recorded musician, she had two Grammy nominations. One of them came from her collaboration with the Kronos Quartet, where they re-recorded her hits by R.D. Burman for You've Stolen My Heart - Songs From RD Burman's Bollywood. The album was nominated for Best Contemporary World Music Album in 2006.