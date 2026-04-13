What are the common signs of stress that most people miss?

DEBOLINA ROY
Are you dropping items or tripping a lot more than normal lately? An increase in cortisol levels is likely to impair your coordination and focus. This neurological lapse is one of many physical symptoms of stress that are often misinterpreted as simple fatigue.
Many people will develop jaw pain and subtle migraines because of their tendency to unconsciously grind teeth. If you experience these signs of stress, then you may want go for a professional help.
A heavy burden on the brain can create nightmares and/or exhausting dreams. If you wake up with a drained mental state, it’s a sign that your mind is not being able to deal with daily stress.
Your skin’s natural barrier is compromised by stress, causing random patches of dryness and itching/small pimples. These dermatological signs of stress are commonly mistaken for insufficient skincare.
Procrastination can also be caused by feeling overwhelmed. When our brains perceive the to-do list as a huge or threat, we freeze up and stop doing anything at all in order to save the little bit of energy.