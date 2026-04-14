Combatting household pests: 5 home remedies for termites

DEBOLINA ROY
Borax is one of the most effective home remedies for termites. As soon as a termite has either ingested or touched borax, it will attack the insect's nervous system and dehydrate it very quickly. It should be applied to any visible cracks in your walls.
D-limonene in orange oil helps dissolve the outer shells of wood borers. A few drops applied in an infested area will kill termites upon direct contact. The citrus derived solution is a fragrant way to remove termites with little work.
As a growth regulator, neem oil interrupts their reproductive cycles. Therefore, when you coat wood surfaces, you cause the colony to gradually go hungry. This type of oil is non-toxic and safe for homes that have pets.
White distilled vinegar mixed with freshly squeezed lemon juice makes a fatally acidic spray that can kill small groups of insect pests. This is an easy-to-make home remedy for termites, and it works well when sprayed into difficult-to-get-at spaces.
Salt at high concentrations can kill termites by dehydrating them. Combine table salt with warm water and inject the mixture into the termite’s entrance points.