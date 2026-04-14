Combatting household pests: 5 home remedies for termites

DEBOLINA ROY

Borax powder

Borax is one of the most effective home remedies for termites. As soon as a termite has either ingested or touched borax, it will attack the insect's nervous system and dehydrate it very quickly. It should be applied to any visible cracks in your walls.

Orange oil extract

D-limonene in orange oil helps dissolve the outer shells of wood borers. A few drops applied in an infested area will kill termites upon direct contact. The citrus derived solution is a fragrant way to remove termites with little work.

Neem oil

As a growth regulator, neem oil interrupts their reproductive cycles. Therefore, when you coat wood surfaces, you cause the colony to gradually go hungry. This type of oil is non-toxic and safe for homes that have pets.

White vinegar and lemon

White distilled vinegar mixed with freshly squeezed lemon juice makes a fatally acidic spray that can kill small groups of insect pests. This is an easy-to-make home remedy for termites, and it works well when sprayed into difficult-to-get-at spaces.

Salt water solution

Salt at high concentrations can kill termites by dehydrating them. Combine table salt with warm water and inject the mixture into the termite’s entrance points.

Click here