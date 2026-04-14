Did you know these facts about the Father of the Indian Constitution, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar?

The architect and Father of the Indian Constitution, Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, was born on April 14, 1891. Born into a poor Dalit Mahar family in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, he went on to become a social reformer and most famously advocated for the removal of the oppressive caste system. In 1990, he was posthumously awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna. Today, we celebrate his 135th Birth Anniversary.