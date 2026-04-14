Traditional Punjabi home-style dishes that you must try this Baisakhi

Dharitri Ganguly
Gobi Aloo
Baisakhi is incomplete without a simple cauliflower-potato dish, mildly spiced with masala.
Sukha Aloo
A dry potato dish, spiced with just little masala, paired with dal and jeera rice or roti.
Meethe Chawal
Meethe Chawal is a must in Punjabi homes during Baisakhi. This dessert, often called Zarda Pulao, is made by cooking aromatic Basmati rice with ghee, sugar, saffron and nuts.
Palak Paneer
A spinach-based dish is always a crowd favourite, Baisakhi or not!
Kali Dal
Slow-cooked, rich and creamy, Kali Dal is a bowl of comfort.
Kurkure bhindi
Crispy, and addictive, this one is a must-try.
Rajma Chawal
This is a must. A bowl of steaming plain or jeera rice, with rajma, onion slices and a dash of lime is always welcoming.
Chole Bhature
Piping hot Chole Bhature on this Baisakhi, oh, bring it on!
Sooji Ka Halwa
Laden with ghee and dry fruits, this melt-in-mouth dessert is another crowd favourite.
Kheer
No Indian festival is complete without a hot or chilled bowl of kheer.
Lassi
Punjab and lassi are synonymous, obviously, and one glass is never enough!
Kadhi
The besan and yoghurt-based curry is pretty cooling and delicious for sure!