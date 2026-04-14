Traditional Punjabi home-style dishes that you must try this Baisakhi

Dharitri Ganguly

Gobi Aloo

Baisakhi is incomplete without a simple cauliflower-potato dish, mildly spiced with masala.

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Sukha Aloo

A dry potato dish, spiced with just little masala, paired with dal and jeera rice or roti.

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Meethe Chawal

Meethe Chawal is a must in Punjabi homes during Baisakhi. This dessert, often called Zarda Pulao, is made by cooking aromatic Basmati rice with ghee, sugar, saffron and nuts.

Palak Paneer

A spinach-based dish is always a crowd favourite, Baisakhi or not!

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Kali Dal

Slow-cooked, rich and creamy, Kali Dal is a bowl of comfort.

Kali Dal

Kurkure bhindi

Crispy, and addictive, this one is a must-try.

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Rajma Chawal

This is a must. A bowl of steaming plain or jeera rice, with rajma, onion slices and a dash of lime is always welcoming.

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Chole Bhature

Piping hot Chole Bhature on this Baisakhi, oh, bring it on!

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Sooji Ka Halwa

Laden with ghee and dry fruits, this melt-in-mouth dessert is another crowd favourite.

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Kheer

No Indian festival is complete without a hot or chilled bowl of kheer.

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Lassi

Punjab and lassi are synonymous, obviously, and one glass is never enough!

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Kadhi

The besan and yoghurt-based curry is pretty cooling and delicious for sure!

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