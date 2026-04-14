Who is Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Bicep’s rumoured girlfriend, Juhi Bhatt?

DEBOLINA ROY
Juhi Bhatt is a content creator from Mumbai who came to prominence after a long history of formal education in both kathak and contemporary dance. She had previously worked in film marketing, where she developed an understanding of the industry.
With 471k followers on Instagram, Ranveer Allahbadia’s rumoured girlfriend continues to build her reputation as a digital creator. She has worked with numerous high-profile brands.
Her debut in Bollywood was in a film called Fukrey 3. She had a role in the song Ve Fukrey, which included other actors such as Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi.
In a web series called Tumse Na Ho Paayega and several FilterCopy collabs, Juhi Bhatt showed off her ability to act. She was also in the cast of the paranormal series, Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery with Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin.
Ranveer apparently confirmed his relationship with Juhi at Wankhede Stadium when he refused to take a picture with a fan saying, “Girlfriend ke saath hoon.”