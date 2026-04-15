5 kitchen tips to prolong the shelf life of summer ingredients

Subhadrika Sen
Use paper towels: Avoid using plastics for storing vegetables or fruits. Wrap them in paper towels to prolong their shelf life.
No washing: Avoid washing vegetables and fruits before storing as it speeds up the rotting process. Wash them only before use.
No ethylene: Fruits like apple, mangoes and bananas are ethylene producers, which speeds up the rotting process of the items and those kept near them. Keep them separate.
Mesh pack: Keep potatoes or onions oustide the fridge and in mesh packets.
Storing grains safely: Use air-tight containers with natural repellants like bay leaves or cloves to store grains.