5 things about Raseshwari Devi Ji, the spiritual leader behind 300+ spiritual programs

DEBOLINA ROY
Raseshwari Devi Ji has completed two earned degrees in Mathematics and English. This has enabled her to share complex philosophical concepts from the Upanishads in a way that is balanced, clear and strong on resonating with both Gen Zs.
At the age of 22, she took her sannyas on the 15 December 1988, where she continued with a full-time monastic commitment. She is involved with promoting Shri Krishna Bhakti and spreading the teachings of the traditional Bhakti Yoga movement across India for over 30 years.
Her largest impact is in Odisha, where she has created 21 dedicated centres for meditation and spiritual practice. These centres are the primary infrastructure for her local initiatives, providing stable spaces to support local residents to participate in value-based programs.
She has executed over 300 spiritual programs in 140 cities across 11 states in India. She has conducted many Bal Sanskar Shivir for the moral development of children and Yuva Utthan Shivir for the moral development of youth.
As part of an important recognition for her service, Raseshwari Devi Ji met with Droupadi Murmu, in celebration of her Sanyas Diwas. This meeting underscored the national significance of her work to raise social conscience and to preserve culture.