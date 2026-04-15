5 things to keep in mind during an appraisal conversation with your boss

DEBOLINA ROY
Prepare a detailed list of recent achievements and contributions is one of the best tips for appraisal conversation. Using number-based evidence to explain value is a key way of showing evidence of success.
When your supervisor points out your weaknesses, do not take them personally. Instead, listen and treat these comments like a map to help you improve. By being receptive to constructive criticism, you display the maturity to take the right direction.
Browse and read your goals and work goals and how they match up with the company’s vision. Being able to say where you want to go and how you plan to get there will show that you care about the future of the company.
List particular resources or training you require to succeed in your role. Whether it be a new software product or a mentorship program, asking for assistance demonstrates initiative.
Remain calm and use positive language while discussing feedback. Use respectful, honest communication to create an environment that is safe for you to receive constructive criticism.