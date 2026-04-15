6 offbeat places in North East India for a summer vacation

DEBOLINA ROY
Anini is like a fairy tale with brightly coloured mountains and meadows full of green grass. Horses can be found grazing in full view while you walk along the banks of the river near your wooden hut. It is located in the Dibang Valley in far north-eastern India.
In Anjaw district, Dong is the very first location to enjoy a sunrise at 4:30 AM. At that time, Dong’s beautiful mountainous scenery becomes a stunning orange colour because of this early rising sun.
This village, which can only be reached via 3,600 steps, is a hiker's paradise. Attractions include the 600-year-old double decker living root bridges, the magnificent rainbow waterfall and many hidden turquoise pools within the depths of the rainforest.
The Konyak headhunters' historical home is known as Mon. This interesting village is located along the border between India and Burma, making it an easy stop for anyone wanting to see a culture governed by a king still using customs from long ago.
Tamenglong is a natural paradise, home to unique orchids and the beautiful Buning meadow. Explore caves over 655 meters long like the Tharon Cave, and there are many different types of birds you can see in the surrounding woods.
Unakoti, a 7th century archaeological site, boasts enormous carved stone images of Lord Shiva. This World Heritage Site's atmospheric experience provides a unique glimpse into the wonders of ancient civilization.