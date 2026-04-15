Poila Boishakh special: 5 traditional Bengali dishes you must try

Bristi Dey
Chingri Malai Curry (Prawn Coconut Curry)
Juicy prawn when slow cooked with coconut brings out the aromatic raw texture. Lightly spiced and subtly sweet, it has become the favourite of the generation. Pair it will regular white rice or pulao.
Basanti Pulao
Not your regular pulao, Basanti pulao is made from turmeric or saffron and is lightly sweetened with sugar, raisins, and ghee. It is served with chicken or mutton and the combination feels heavenly.
Kosha Mangsho (Slow-cooked mutton curry)
Mutton is the all-time favourite for all the festive meets in Bengal. Slow cooked mutton with a thick, spicy gravy pairs beautifully with luchi or pulao. The tenderness of the meat when stuffed with rich flavourful ingredients often bring back nostalgia and something soulful kicks in.
Luchi and Aloor Dom
For vegetarians, this is the ultimate comfort pairing. While Bengal is often synonymous with fish, one of the most authentic home-style vegetarian favourites is Luchi with Aloor Dom, deep fried flatbread paired with a mildly spiced potato curry that’s both simple and deeply satisfying.
Panta Bhaat with Hilsa
Among the most unpopular delicacies is the panta bhaat, the fermented rice, which is often disregarded for its gooey texture. Pair it with fried chillies, onions, and mashed potatoes or fish especially Ilish and experience a rich and authentic Bengali home cooked meal. It has always been a symbolic dish in the rural areas of the state and is known to keep the stomach light.