Poila Boishakh special: 5 traditional Bengali dishes you must try

Panta Bhaat with Hilsa

Among the most unpopular delicacies is the panta bhaat, the fermented rice, which is often disregarded for its gooey texture. Pair it with fried chillies, onions, and mashed potatoes or fish especially Ilish and experience a rich and authentic Bengali home cooked meal. It has always been a symbolic dish in the rural areas of the state and is known to keep the stomach light.