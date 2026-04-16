5 things to know about Gulabo Sapera, the pioneer of the Kalbelia dance

Udisha
Buried alive
Gulabo Sapera, a member of the snake charmer or 'sapera' community, was born in 1973, in Ajmer Rajasthan, a state where female infanticide is still practices. The seventh child of her parents, she was buried by her family right after she was born. However, her mother and aunt rescued her five hours later.
Initial journey
Gulabo belonged to the nomadic Kalbelia community. Most people of the community are snake charmers and so was her father who was shunned from the community for standing by his daughter. However, Gulabo travelled with her father since she was an infant and was eventually drawn to snakes.
International fame
Gulabo Sapera soon became international and went to Washington D.C. in 1985 as part of the Indian Government's Festival of India, that was being hosted at the Kennedy Centre. Here, she represented the folk dance of her community, Kalbelia dace/She would frequently perform on television and in Bollywood.
Struggles
Despite her popularity, she was forced to live in a tent on the road in 1991, because she had no money to be able to rent a house. At this point, Maharani Gayatri Devi stepped in and adopted her.
Recognition
Gulabo Sapera created her own identity and even made her own costume for her dance. She was awarded the coveted Padma Shri in 2016 for her work with Kalbelia folk dance.