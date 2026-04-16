6 home remedies for brittle nails

Subhadrika Sen
Try not to overexpose your fingers to water as it makes the areas rough and dry.
Massage well with coconut oil. It helps in restoring moisture and reduces nail splits.
Using nail products which have heavy chemicals should be stopped.
Use nail soaks like salt water, honey and olive oil; or coconut oil or olive oil with a few drops of lemon juice.
Apply Vitamin E oil directly on your finger nails to provide it with deep nourishment.
Eat healthy. Include eggs, nuts, green leafy vegetables, and calcium in your daily diet.