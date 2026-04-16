7 salary negotiation tips that work in real life

Atreyee Poddar
Kicking down the door demanding more money is frankly, a little desperate. The real pros? They make the raise feel like management’s idea. Here’s how you do it.
Stop sounding like you’re requesting permission to exist. Swap “I was wondering if…” with “I’d like to discuss…” Speak like you belong in the next pay bracket, and people adjust accordingly.
No one is paying you more because you “work hard.” That’s the bare minimum. What moves the needle are the revenue you influenced, problems you solved and time or money you saved. When you frame your impact in business terms, the conversation starts being financial. And financial conversations get budgets.
You need to put reference. “I’ve been reviewing market benchmarks for similar roles, and I’d love to understand how my compensation aligns.” Its clean, controlled and slightly dangerous which is exactly the vibe you want.
Plan it well. Right after you’ve delivered a major win, during performance reviews, or when budgets are being planned is a strategic move. You’re not interrupting, but with the system.
Instead of “Can I get a raise?”, ask “What would I need to demonstrate to move into the next compensation band?” Now they’ve outlined the roadmap and committed to it. Follow through, and the raise becomes procedural, not optional.
Say your piece. Then stop talking. No over-explaining, no nervous rambling. Silence is uncomfortable so people rush to fill it, often in your favour.