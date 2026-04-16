7 ways to gauge the quality of a Benarasi sari

Subhadrika Sen
Check the weave: Benarasi sari is hand woven, so when you turn it back, there might be imperfections and loose threads hanging about.
Inspect the zari: If you scratch a tiny zari, real ones will have a reddish-silk core while others will show white thread or plastic traces.
Know the types: Benarasi sari’s come in different types like Katan, Organza and Georgette. Knowledge about them helps in understanding the fabric, making it easier for you to make a decision.
Touch the fabric: Always touch the saree before buying. A Benarasi silk will be smooth, slightly textured, has weight and drapes elegantly.
Follow the motifs: Mughal –inspired motifs, jaal work, florals and symmetrical designs are signs of a genuine product.
Visit trusted sellers: Do a background research about the sellers before buying the sari. If need be consult friends and family about the same.
Price Check: Benarasi sari comes with a price tag. If you feel that the price is way under – budget then, you might want to look around a few places before making the purchase.