Did you try these South Indian monsoon snacks yet?

Dharitri Ganguly
Parippu Vada/Masala Vada
Deep-fried lentil fritters, often spiced with curry leaves, onions and sometimes little pieces of garlic, these are crispy outside and soft inside. These taste best when dipped into coconut chutney.
Pazham Pori
To make these Kerala-style sweet and savory fritters, ripe banana pieces are dipped in all-purpose flour batter and deep-fried and served hot.
Punugulu
This popular Hyderabad evening snack, is made from fermented dosa batter and deep-fried to a golden crunch. Dip it in your favourite chunes and enjoy.
Milagai Bajji
Indians can't do without their chillies. In this snack, large (not so spicy) green chilies are dipped in a spiced besan chickpea batter (besan) and fried, offering a pungent, hot taste.
Chicken 65
Bite-sized chicken pieces marinated with ginger, garlic, red chilies, and soy sauce, then deep-fried until crispy. It offers a spicy kick that is highly enjoyable during a cold, rainy day.