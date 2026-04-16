Got a fishbone stuck? 5 ways to get rid of it

Udisha
Marshmallow
Eating fish can quickly turn from fun to annoying if a fishbone gets stuck in your throat. To make it go away, take a large marshmallow, chew it till it gets sticky and carefully swallow it. This can dislodge the bone by pulling it down.
Plain rice
Take a spoonful of plain white rice, mash it into a paste and swallow it. This is known to be an effective way to remove the bone as it sticks to the clump.
Olive oil
This one might be tough, but swallow a tablespoon of olive oil. This lubricates your throat and makes it slippery so that the fishbone slides down or loosens up for you to cough it out.
Banana
A large, mouthful bite of mushy banana helps. It can dislodge the bone and carry it along into your stomach.
Coughing forcefully
If the food doesn't help, cough forcefully. It might strain your throat, but the pressure can loosen the fishbone and force it to come out. However, if you feel the bone is too stuck and is stinging, go to the doctor.