Top 6 dinner buffets in Kolkata for an unforgettable culinary journey

DEBOLINA ROY
Indulge in the grandeur of ITC Royal Bengal where you will find a plethora of culinary delights that cater to your every whim. Fresh fish, North Indian artisanal curries, and international classics, sound good? Don't forget to treat yourself to the signature decadent desserts made with seasonal ingredients.
You will find all kinds of traditional Indian dishes cooked fresh from live cooking stations and lots of different international cuisines (i.e., pastas and pizzas). It is one of the best dinner buffets in Kolkata with a friendly staff.
Experience the old world charm of Bengal and a relaxed and homely atmosphere. Enjoy buffet selections featuring the best of Bengali cuisine such as Shorshe Ilish, Kosha Mangsho and Mishti Doi.
The restaurant in Hyatt Regency has 16 types of cold meats and wood-fired pizzas, as well as a range of North Indian food, and exotic desserts, making it an excellent choice for a leisurely, high-quality meal.
Haka Restaurant is ideal for an affordable buffet in Kolkata. Get delicious dishes such as: chicken sweet corn soup, mango mustard fish, and shrimp thai curry. The live BBQ cooking area and darsaan with ice cream are must-tries.
Enjoy a variety of delicious options including a mouth-watering selection of seafood chowder and their one-of-a-kind hazelnut ice cream with an exquisite assortment of desserts. Celebrate any occasion in style by dining here.