Who is Azzi Fudd? The first No. 1 pick in WNBA history

Udisha
Historic contract
American basketball player Azzi Jazlyn Fudd is now the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings. Born on November 11, 2002, the talented player signed a historic contract.
Salary
According to her new four-year contract, she will earn a $500,000 rookie salary in the first year, making her total contract value being approximately $2.24 million. This makes her the highest paid rookie ever in the history of the WNBA.
Days at UConn
The 23-year-old used to be a player from UConn Huskies from 2021 to 2026 and was a crucial player for her team. Despite several injuries, her spark never went off.
A young talent
In 2025, Azzi was named among the Final Four Most Outstanding Player. A talented player from UConn, her draft selection on April 13, 2026, made her the second player from her university to be selected by Dallas.
International success
With her National Team, USA Basketball, Azzi Fudd won three gold medals at the U16, U17 and U19 stages.