World's largest beer museum opens in China: 4 things to know about it

Bristi Dey
What is it?
The Nanjing World Craft Beer Museum, also known as NIUBEER World Craft Beer Museum, is now regarded as the world's largest beer museum. It is themed for an immersive experience with massive creative interiors rather than just a traditional gallery.
How to reach?
Located inside Wuyue Plaza on Hanzhongmen Street in Nanjing, this beautiful creative space sits in the city's Jianye District and is well connected by public transport.
Purpose
It is designed to showcase the world of diverse beers through a rich and immersive experience. Over 300 craft beers — from Belgian abbey ales and American IPAs to Japanese yeast experiments and local Nanjing brews are displayed here which are not just for viewing experiences.
Incredibly immersive experience
The museum offers an extensive kinda experience where visitors can not only browse through but also indulge in the drinks. If you're visiting solo, opt for ground floor where single seatings are available. The second floor offers booths for larger groups and the outdoor terrace is perfect for a few breezy late-night drinks. The seats aren't free though and each floor has its designated price.