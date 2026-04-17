5 low-calorie banana desserts to take you through this summer

Subhadrika Sen

Banana-oat cookies: Have it with hot beverages, ice cream or just as a snack, blend oats and bananas and bake them to make these delicious cookies.

After-meal banana smoothie: Blend banana and almond/soy milk with ice. You may add optional flavours like cinnamon, peanut butter or vanilla.

Caramelised banana strips: Lightly caramelize banana strips and sprinkle a pinch of cinnamon or drizzle honey to complete the dessert.

Frozen banana sticks: Peel a banana and insert an ice cream stick. Freeze it overnight. you may drizzle honey, or dip it in chocolate and add sprinkles on top before eating it.

Banana Yogurt jars: Take a jar and layer it with mashed/ blended banana or sliced banana and plain yogurt. Sprinkle a layer of oats or granola. Add mixed berries on top (optional). Refrigerate it for a few hours. And your healthy dessert / breakfast cup is ready.

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