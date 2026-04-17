5 low-calorie banana desserts to take you through this summer

Subhadrika Sen
Banana-oat cookies: Have it with hot beverages, ice cream or just as a snack, blend oats and bananas and bake them to make these delicious cookies.
After-meal banana smoothie: Blend banana and almond/soy milk with ice. You may add optional flavours like cinnamon, peanut butter or vanilla.
Caramelised banana strips: Lightly caramelize banana strips and sprinkle a pinch of cinnamon or drizzle honey to complete the dessert.
Frozen banana sticks: Peel a banana and insert an ice cream stick. Freeze it overnight. you may drizzle honey, or dip it in chocolate and add sprinkles on top before eating it.
Banana Yogurt jars: Take a jar and layer it with mashed/ blended banana or sliced banana and plain yogurt. Sprinkle a layer of oats or granola. Add mixed berries on top (optional). Refrigerate it for a few hours. And your healthy dessert / breakfast cup is ready.