6 reasons bananas are good for your gut

Subhadrika Sen
Fibre rich – Bananas have high fibre content, which regulates bowel movements and provides relief from constipation or diarrhea.
Pre-biotic effect – The organic components in this fruit feeds the good gut bacteria, ultimately leading to better digestion.
Easy to digest - They are easy to digest and are perfect for those suffering from stomach or digestive issues.
Restores electrolytes- Bananas have naturally high potassium levels which restore electrolytes in the body.
Reduces bloating and inflammation- Due to the presence of prebiotics, bananas help in reducing bloating and gut inflammation.
Generates mucus lining- Helps in strengthening the mucus lining of the stomach which in turn protects one against ulcers and stomach irritation.