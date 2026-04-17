8 nail care mistakes that should be avoided

Subhadrika Sen
Cutting Cuticles: Leave the cuticles as is or push them backwards after a bath or hand wash. Cuticles protect the nails from bacteria and should not be entirely trimmed.
Filing wrong: Always file nails gently in one direction and avoid going back and forth as is popularly done.
Skipping nail coats: Always apply top and base coats, while applying nail polish. It protects the nails from chipping.
Overusing polish remover: Frequent application of acetone based nail polish remover can make the nails dry and brittle.
Nails are not tools: Many use nails to open bottles or scratch off things. these cause more damage thatn you know.
Stripping off polish: Don't strip off polish from your nails as it removes the natural layers apart from the colour.
Not moisturising: Always apply a layer of moisturiser on the hand and fingers, especially before goign to bed. It hydrates the fingers and keeps it healthy.
Always wearing nail polish: Do not apply nail polish all the time. Let your nails take a breather for a while.