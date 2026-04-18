4 tips to keep in mind if you are starting a kitchen herb garden

Udisha
Light is important
Before planting any sapling, figuring out the sunlight is very important. However, for kitchen herbs, it needs special attention because they need approximately 6 hours of sunlight every day. A window facing south is best for a kitchen herb garden.
Good drainage
Herbs should never be allowed to sit in wet and soggy soil. When planting them, make sure to get pots that have drainage holes so that the excess water can drain out easily, protecting the plant and the roots.
Be careful with the water
Not all kitchen herbs need the same amount of water. Their needs differ, and you must know how to water each plant before planting the garden. For example, herbs that are leafy, like mint need regular water. However, woody herbs like thyme need to remain dry for some time before being replenished.
Harvest often
Taking regular care of the herbs is important. This includes trimming frequently to allow flourishing growth. However, knowing how to trim right is important: never trim from the bottom and never take out more than a third of the plant at one go.