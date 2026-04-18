5 oat-based summer drinks for a cooler stomach and a healthy gut

Subhadrika Sen
Mango oats smoothie: Utilise the seasonal fruit for a tasty breakfast drink. Blend ripe mango, overnight soaked oats, cold milk and cardamom. Your mango-oats smoothie is ready.
Oats and coffee: For those who want to chill with their caffeine, take strong coffee, let it cool, and add it to a glass of chilled oatmilk and ice. you may add sugar or jaggery to sweeten.
Oats lemonade: How can lemon not feature in a summer drink list? Take overnight soaked oats and blend with cold water. Lightly strain. Add salt, honey and lemon juice. Serve chilled.
Vegan buttermilk: Replace curd with overnight-soaked oats. Blend it with water, cumin powder, mint leaves, salt and ginger slices. Serve chilled.
Coco-oats: Blend oatmilk with coconut water. Add a few drops of lemon juice and 2-3 ice cubes. Add jaggery or honey (optional). Serve chilled.