5 places in India that should be on your list for mango tourism

Subhadrika Sen
Malda, Murshidabad belt, West Bengal: Home to varieties like Lakshmanbhog, Himsagar and Fazli, this belt has mango orchards lined up which produce the freshest harvest every season.
Goan coast: Beyond parties and beach life, Goa is home to the Mankurad mango. Visit boutique farms or sign up for local tasting sessions to devour this delicious variety.
Konkan coast, Maharashtra: This state is famous for the iconic Alphonso mangoes and orchards in Ratnagiri, Devgad and Raigad. Join in for a mango picking experience between March to June to get the feel of how the King of Fruits makes its way to your plates.
Junagadh, Gujarat: Apart from visiting the Gir National Park, make a stop to taste the famous Gir Kesar mangoes.
Bengaluru: is famous for the Totapuri variety. When in Bengaluru, reserve your seat for mango fairs and local orchard visits.