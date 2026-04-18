Pune runway shut after an IAF fighter jet makes a hard landing: 4 things to know about the incident

Bristi Dey
Flight operations at the Pune International Airport came to a sudden halt at 11 pm on April 17 as an Indian Air Force fighter jet made a hard landing at the airport.
The airport was closed for hours and several flights were grounded. At least 32 flights arriving from various cities were diverted or cancelled and operations didn't resume for 4-5 hours.
Departures restarted from 7:30 am on April 18, while arrivals resumed from 8:00 am, with operations expected to normalise through the day. As of now the runway repairs have been done successfully and the air traffic is managed accordingly as the day goes by
The fighter jet aircraft made a hard-landing due to an undercarriage failure. Following that, all the necessary repairs started in emergency mode.