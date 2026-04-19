5 daily micro-habits to boost your mental health

DEBOLINA ROY
A 10-minute NSDR/Yoga Nidra should be added to give you more energy than caffeinated drinks and traditional naps before the afternoon slump. This protocol decreases heart rate and resets the nervous system, resulting in a cognitive recharge.
Look away from your computer screen and look at the horizon, softening your focus on this location. It deactivates your ‘alert’ sympathetic nervous system. It is one of the most valuable tips for mental health.
Perform two deep breaths followed by a long slow release of breath. This method of breathing quickly expels carbon dioxide out of the body, instantly decreasing your peak stress level, and allowing you to regain emotional control.
After you wake up, it is essential to postpone the checking of your notifications for one hour. Not getting your first ‘dopamine hit’ allows you to start your day with the highest level of motivation and mood, so you are not completely dependent on your phone or the internet.
One of the ways to reduce cortisol levels is to connect with nature. Touch the soil or leaves for tactile grounding to help maintain good mental health. If you cannot access outdoor space, spend 3 minutes interacting with indoor plants.