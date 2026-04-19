5 places around the world where cars are banned

Bristi Dey
Matheran, Maharashtra, India
In this hill station of Maharashtra, motor vehicles are banned to save the lush greenery of the place. Trek through the misty trails or explore on horseback and hand-pulled rickshaws and enjoy the slow rhythm of life.
Isla Holbox, Mexico
A stunning island north of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, this place is the land of the wildlife and exclusive floras. In order to protect that diversity, cars are banned. Also the destinations are close-by so tourists can walk to most of the places.
Venice, Italy
One of the most iconic destinations around the world, Venice protects its stunning scenery by banning pollution through motor vehicles. Waterways are the major transportation around the city, where cars and buses are replaced by boats and gondolas
Zermatt, Switzerland
This place boasts its natural beauty and follows a no-car policy. However, tourists can explore through trains and helicopters.
Fes el Bali, Morocco
Regarded as the world's largest car-free urban zone, this place is listed in UNESCO World Heritage site. It houses some of the oldest mosques and medinas in the world and is wrapped in glorious cultural history.