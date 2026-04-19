5 things to keep in mind if your partner is an alcoholic

Udisha
Identify the signs
Addiction is not an easy journey, for everyone involved. Start by noticing the triggers, signs and the psychological consequences of alcoholism so that it gets easier to separate the person from the version of the person they become when they are under influence.
Do not enable
Never enable or make excuses for an alcoholic. Do not justify their reasons to yourself or to anyone else. Without the safety net, they will face the consequences head on, which will help them realise their mistake.
Set hard lines
Clear boundaries are very important. Your partner's addiction is hard on you too so never allow more than you can bear. Let them know when lines are crossed.
Focus on yourself
While taking care of your partner, do not neglect yourself. Maintain your own social circle and do not allow their addiction to dictate your lifestyle and state of mind at all times.
Know when to talk
If you want to have a proper talk with your partner, never do it when they are drinking. Always reason with them when they are absolutely sober. Otherwise, there may be unnecessary conflict without any resolution.