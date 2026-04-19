Buying Ayurvedic skincare? Learn about Ayush certification

Udisha
Certificate of authenticity
Purchasing Ayurvedic skincare without the knowledge of the AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) certification can be difficult. This certificate is a license which implies that the product has been manufactured in accordance to the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) rules.
Certified formula
To be a AYUSH-certified product, they must use the formula and ingredients approved by state licensing authorities. This makes these products safe and true to Ayurveda. The Ayush Mark tells you that the product follows the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.
Classical and Proprietary
There are two categories of Ayurvedic skincare: Classical, which follows formula of the ancient texts, and Proprietary, which is based on modern formulations. The AYUSH label is present on both products, so before purchasing either, look for the The AYUSH License Number.
Quality control
There are two voluntary quality seals, by the Quality Council of India (QCI): the AYUSH Standard Mark and the AYUSH Premium Mark. The former implies that the product follows the basic domestic quality standards, while the latter assures quality of international standards which are fit for export.