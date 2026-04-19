EXCLUSIVE: Chef Shipra Khanna shares the recipe for Roasted Peppers, Olive and Cheese Dip!

Dharitri Ganguly

Celebrity chef Shipra Khanna, recently travelled across Europe to shoot for her show, World on My Plate with Shipra Khanna, currently streaming on discovery+. While travelling, she discovered how simple yet versatile olive oil is as an ingredient.

Shipra has shared with us exclusively a simple, homemade recipe for Roasted Peppers, Olive and Cheese dip with crackers.

STEP 1: Roasting peppers

This is a simple roasted pepper platter with a creamy olive and cheese dip — inspired by what Shipra experienced during her travel Just roast them until the skin is nicely charred.

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STEP 2: Peeling

Once they’re done, let them rest for a few minutes... and then gently peel off the skin. This is where all that smoky flavour will come in.

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STEP 3: Prep

Slice the peppers, and cut them into strips.

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STEP 4: Building the dip

Chop up some olives finely and add them to a bowl of soft cheese. You can choose your choice of cheese.

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STEP 5: Final touch

Now drizzle a generous amount of good quality, extra virgin olive oil. Season it a little...maybe with some cracked pepper and herbs. Mix it lightly and bring it together gently.

Take a platter, add the cheese, some olives, strips of charred bell peppers and crackers.

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